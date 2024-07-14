Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 49,729 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,729 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $958,105,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,435 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,867,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,714,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.09. 7,060,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day moving average is $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $105.82.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

