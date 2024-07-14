Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 7,022 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,973,432,000 after acquiring an additional 596,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,895,015,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,078,408,000 after buying an additional 85,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,725,079,000 after buying an additional 141,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Macquarie increased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.44.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $265.74. 6,627,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,662,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.01. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $486.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

