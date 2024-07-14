Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 912 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTTR traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.82. 132,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,544. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.15.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

In other news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

