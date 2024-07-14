Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,331,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after purchasing an additional 397,424 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,860,000 after purchasing an additional 318,355 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $4,209,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 367,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 80,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.81. 689,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 74.39%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

