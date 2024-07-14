Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTREFree Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Fortrea worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,110,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $132,741,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,056,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fortrea by 4,500.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,259,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter.

Fortrea Price Performance

FTRE traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,001. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $41.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTREGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTRE. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Insider Transactions at Fortrea

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortrea Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

