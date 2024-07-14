Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Fortrea worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,110,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $132,741,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,056,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fortrea by 4,500.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,259,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter.

FTRE traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,001. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $41.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTRE. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

