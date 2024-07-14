Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.98 Million Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $1,444,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.71. The stock had a trading volume of 295,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,144. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.15.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 94.89%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

