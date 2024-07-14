Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.82 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.48. 1,039,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,744. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

