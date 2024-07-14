Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PECO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 704,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,053. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

