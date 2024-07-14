Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 141 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Cavco Industries worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $21,059,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 169,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 46,726 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,299,000 after buying an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2,280.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CVCO stock traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.41. 67,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,449. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.84 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($1.10). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $420.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.