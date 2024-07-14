Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,513 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,303 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after buying an additional 902,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $21,238,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $20,717,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,696 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 154,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,115,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,661. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.46. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

