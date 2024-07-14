Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,193 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 235.4% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $3,163,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $2,013,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on KTB
Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 338,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,831. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kontoor Brands
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.