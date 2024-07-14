Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,193 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 235.4% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $3,163,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $2,013,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KTB

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 338,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,831. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.