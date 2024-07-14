Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,931 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $394.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

