Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of John Bean Technologies worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JBT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.63. 150,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,765. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $123.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.71.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

