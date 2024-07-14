Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.57.

Illumina stock opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $195.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,120,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 299,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Illumina by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 275,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 90,634 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

