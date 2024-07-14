Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) PT Lowered to GBX 620

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.97) to GBX 620 ($7.94) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Up 1.4 %

IPX opened at GBX 390.50 ($5.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £501.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,301.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. Impax Asset Management Group has a one year low of GBX 350 ($4.48) and a one year high of GBX 610.09 ($7.81). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 436.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 468.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,333.33%.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

