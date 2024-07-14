Innovative Eyewear Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 18th (NASDAQ:LUCY)

Shares of Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, July 18th.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Innovative Eyewear stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Innovative Eyewear has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 110.60% and a negative net margin of 517.55%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Innovative Eyewear from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

