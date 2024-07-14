Insider Buying: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Purchases C$10,738.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,738.00.

AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee sold 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.59, for a total value of C$12,026.00.

On Monday, June 17th, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee acquired 1,300 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,699.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee acquired 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,270.00.

Shares of TSE AGF.B opened at C$8.46 on Friday. AGF Management Limited has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$9.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The company has a market cap of C$546.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78.

AGF.B has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Scotiabank set a C$10.75 price target on AGF Management and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Desjardins increased their price target on AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

