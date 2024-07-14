Insider Buying: StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Purchases C$368,000.00 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00.
StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 30th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,022.00.
- On Tuesday, April 30th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 20,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,382.00.
Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.42.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
