Insider Buying: StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Purchases C$368,000.00 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,022.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 20,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,382.00.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVI. Desjardins cut their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.06.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

