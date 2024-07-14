Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $4,345,776.64 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $4,345,776.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at $725,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Thursday, July 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,330,585.28.

On Thursday, June 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $3,900,512.64.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $3,773,743.36.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $3,798,363.84.

On Monday, May 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $3,911,513.28.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $82.21 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NET

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,639,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.