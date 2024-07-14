Insider Selling: Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) COO Sells 4,764 Shares of Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) COO Timothy Steffan sold 4,764 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $21,914.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,890 shares in the company, valued at $229,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Steffan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Timothy Steffan sold 5,911 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,637.79.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CHCI opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.74. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comstock Holding Companies ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 17.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comstock Holding Companies

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.