Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $197,362,200.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total value of $85,978,273.52.

On Friday, July 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total value of $47,927,061.42.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total transaction of $53,770,609.74.

On Friday, June 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82.

On Monday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02.

On Thursday, June 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57.

On Monday, June 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98.

On Friday, June 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34.

On Monday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $948.40 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $950.79. The stock has a market cap of $901.36 billion, a PE ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $849.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $763.99.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $843.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.