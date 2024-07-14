International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $125,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 527,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,032,000 after buying an additional 98,575 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 264.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $4.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,785,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,208. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.94 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

