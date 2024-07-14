Internet Computer (ICP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $119.10 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.13 billion and $119.10 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $8.85 or 0.00014440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00043469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,045,287 coins and its circulating supply is 466,555,948 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

