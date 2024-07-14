InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.02

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.02 and traded as high as C$12.51. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.34, with a volume of 206,758 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.07.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 158.33%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.