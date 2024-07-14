Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Up 26.2% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSJT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 35,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,946. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1248 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
