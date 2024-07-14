Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Short Interest Up 26.2% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 35,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,946. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1248 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJT. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.