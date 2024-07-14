Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Get Invesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IVZ

Invesco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Invesco has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.