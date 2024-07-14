IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $536.41 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 14th. IOTA has a total market cap of $536.41 million and $6.08 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001258 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,344,331,631 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

