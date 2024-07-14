iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 497.8% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 148,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 123,290 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 75,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the period. LPF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 64,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,796,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,199,953. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average is $93.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

