iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 856,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

ESGU traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 482,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,261. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.79.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.