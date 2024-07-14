iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 856,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
ESGU traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 482,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,261. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.79.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.