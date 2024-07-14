iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,166,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period.

Shares of EWY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,171,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,429. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

