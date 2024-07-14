iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.4% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after purchasing an additional 225,483 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,056,000 after buying an additional 94,226 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,810,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,761,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $214.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

