iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Reduced by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.96. The company had a trading volume of 983,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $161.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

