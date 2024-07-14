iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.57. 242,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,529. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.92. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.45 and a 12 month high of $226.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

