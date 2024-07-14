iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,714. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

