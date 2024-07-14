Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Guggenheim currently has $130.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.09.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $104.59 on Thursday. Itron has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 85.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 315.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

