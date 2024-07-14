Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jackson Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.80.

JXN stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $81.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 371.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 80.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

