Jet Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $589.92 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009261 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,433.93 or 0.99799055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001003 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00067119 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00154161 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

