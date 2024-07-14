Jito Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.29 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. Jito has a total market capitalization of $245.82 million and approximately $24.29 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can currently be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00003514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jito has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jito

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 123,514,297.8 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.0830014 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $20,308,472.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

