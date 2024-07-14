John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
HEQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 18,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $11.08.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.