John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

HEQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 18,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

