Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $73.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

