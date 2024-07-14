Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Increased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,203. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

