Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) Short Interest Update

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DERM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Journey Medical by 687.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 194,389 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Journey Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

DERM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. 46,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,267. The company has a market cap of $113.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Journey Medical has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58.

Journey Medical ( NASDAQ:DERM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Journey Medical will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DERM. Roth Capital raised Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

