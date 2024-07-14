JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $379.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $353.00 to $379.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Get AON alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $298.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AON will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,030,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $258,471,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $210,911,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 32.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AON by 53.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 984,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,864,000 after purchasing an additional 343,635 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.