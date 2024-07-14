JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $200.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.88.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $163.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

