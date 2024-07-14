JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $268.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $261.00 to $268.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an underperform rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $285.20.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $263.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.06. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $200.18 and a 52-week high of $289.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in LPL Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after purchasing an additional 738,509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after buying an additional 275,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,472,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,011,000 after buying an additional 153,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

