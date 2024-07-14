Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

About Julius Bär Gruppe

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.