Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXYFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

