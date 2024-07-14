JW Asset Management LLC Buys 171,281 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

JW Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,281 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSOS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,020,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161,906. The stock has a market cap of $880.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

