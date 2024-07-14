Kava (KAVA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.19 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Kava has a market capitalization of $433.28 million and approximately $13.19 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00042882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,129 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

