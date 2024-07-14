KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 966 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $356,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IWM stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.14. The stock had a trading volume of 50,810,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,761,718. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $214.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

