KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.73. 7,337,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,851,913. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $47.83.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

